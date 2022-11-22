Heavy rains predicted in South Coastal Andhra as cyclone circulation continues

The cyclone circulation is continuing in Southwest Bay of Bengal and moving westward at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that it will move in a west-westerly direction on Tuesday and move towards South Coastal Andhra and North Tamil Nadu.



It is said that it is likely to weaken as a low pressure on Tuesday morning and cross the coast between Dakshina Andhra, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The IMD said that due to this effect, there will be light to moderate rains with thunder and lightening at some places in South Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema and one or two places in North Coastal Andhra on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It said that there is a possibility of heavy rains at places in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. On the other hand, the minimum temperatures have further decreased across the state.