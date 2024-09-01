Live
Just In
Heavy Rains predicted to North AP as depression makes landfall
The low pressure area turned into depression has made landfall near Kalingapatnam, affecting coastal areas of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha between 12:30 AM and 2:30 AM today. The depression is expected to bring heavy rain across various districts, prompting authorities to issue alerts for residents in the affected regions.
According to meteorological reports, moderate to heavy rains are anticipated in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, Kakinada, and Nandyala districts. Additional forecasts indicate similar rainfall patterns in Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Kurnool, and further into Nandyala districts. Meanwhile, light showers are expected in parts of Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Konaseema, East Godavari, and West Godavari districts, with YSR, Chittoor, and Tirupati also likely to see light rainfall.
In light of the cyclone and impending heavy rains, Ronanki Kurmanath, Managing Director of the Disaster Management Agency, has urged people in the hinterland to remain vigilant. "The residents affected by the cyclone should stay alert during this period of unpredictable weather," he emphasized.