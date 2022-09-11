Heavy rains to continue for three days in AP as low Pressure turns into depression

The low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal strengthened and became a severe depression and the Meteorological officials issued warnings that the low pressure may turn into a cyclone today. While both the Telugu states are already drenched with incessant rains, now there is a possibility of more rainfall due to this expected cyclone. Currently, this depression is centered over West Central-Northwest Bay of Bengal between South North Coastal Andhra.



Meteorological department officials said that the depression is likely to cross the coast between Srikakulam district Kalingapatnam and South Odisha.

In addition to the low pressure, the weather department officials are warning that there is a possibility of heavy rains due to the presence of monsoon troughs. Although the officials have predicted that the low pressure will weaken, the situation has become suitable for it to turn into a depression.

The Meteorological Department has announced that heavy rains will fall for two days due to this effect. Officials said heavy to very heavy rains will occur in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts. Similarly, it has been advised to be alert as winds will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 km.