Heavy rains to lash parts of Andhra Pradesh amid low pressure

A low-pressure area forming in the west-central Bay of Bengal is forecasted to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours, according to...

A low-pressure area forming in the west-central Bay of Bengal is forecasted to intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours, according to the Amaravati Meteorological Centre.

The system is anticipated to make landfall along the northern coast of Odisha and the southern coast of Odisha. In its wake, officials have warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across several districts, including Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Yanam, Konaseema, and East Godavari.

Additional regions, such as Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Alluri, Manyam, and Srikakulam, may also experience significant rainfall throughout the day. Authorities are urged to remain vigilant as the storm approaches.

