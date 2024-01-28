Live
- Importance of HPV vaccine for men
- Krishna ZP approves surplus budget of `226.32 cr for 2024-25
- I will not contest in 2024 general elections; MP Galla Jayadev
- Telangana govt. makes arrangements for the SSC examinations, extenda deadline for fee payment
- Opportunity for all who worked for the party; This is the High Command Sutra: DCM DK Shivakumar
- NGT seeks report on encroachments of waterbodies, wetlands in TN
- Delhi records 6 degrees as minimum temp, AQI 'severe'
- 'One Nation One Election' committee meets ex-judges, politicians
- Eagerly looking forward to 'Pariksha Pe Charcha': PM Modi
- 10th Global Konkan Festival to unveil vision for sustainable development
Just In
Heavy Rush in Tirumala
Highlights
Due to consecutive holidays, Tirumala temple witnessed heavy rush of pilgrims from Friday.
Tirumala: Due to consecutive holidays, Tirumala temple witnessed heavy rush of pilgrims from Friday. The rush multiplied on Saturday making the queue line to extend for about 2 km from the queue complex.
TTD sources said that it was taking more than one day for token-less pilgrims to have darshan, adding that they are expecting the rush will come down on Monday. Elaborate arrangements were made for the pilgrims like drinking water, snacks, food.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS