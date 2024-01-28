  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Heavy Rush in Tirumala

Queue line extended outside of the queue complex in Tirumala on Saturday
x

Queue line extended outside of the queue complex in Tirumala on Saturday

Highlights

Due to consecutive holidays, Tirumala temple witnessed heavy rush of pilgrims from Friday.

Tirumala: Due to consecutive holidays, Tirumala temple witnessed heavy rush of pilgrims from Friday. The rush multiplied on Saturday making the queue line to extend for about 2 km from the queue complex.

TTD sources said that it was taking more than one day for token-less pilgrims to have darshan, adding that they are expecting the rush will come down on Monday. Elaborate arrangements were made for the pilgrims like drinking water, snacks, food.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X