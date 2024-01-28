Heavy Rush in Tirumala

Tirumala: Due to consecutive holidays, Tirumala temple witnessed heavy rush of pilgrims from Friday. The rush multiplied on Saturday making the queue line to extend for about 2 km from the queue complex.

TTD sources said that it was taking more than one day for token-less pilgrims to have darshan, adding that they are expecting the rush will come down on Monday. Elaborate arrangements were made for the pilgrims like drinking water, snacks, food.