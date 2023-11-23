Heavy to very heavy rains on Nov 24, 25

Nellore: In the wake of warnings issued by Meteorological department over occurrence of heavy to heavy rains on November 24 and 25, the district administration has launched precautionary measures to face wrath and fury of the natural calamities.

As part of this initiative, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has conducted emergency meeting with the officials of police, revenue, R&B, irrigation and other departments here on Wednesday.

Pointing out the warnings of Met department over occurrence of heavy rains, the Minister has directed officials of all the departments to take up precautionary measures to prevent human and property losses during the nature’s fury. Keeping in view of the past experiences of rain during November month, officials were told to take special measures at water tanks constructed during the British rule, weakened tanks and canal bunds, culverts as there is possibility of breaches.

Minister Govardhan Reddy ordered Panchayath Raj, police, R&B departments to deploy their department officials in the interest of preventing any untoward incidents. He asked revenue officials to be in touch with local village secretariat staff to ensure day-to-day information for initiating precautionary measures.

He alerted the officials to be ready for forcible evacuation of people living in low-lying areas and to shift them to safer places, if necessary.

Joint Collector R Kurmanath, Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vikas Marmath, Kandukuru Sub-Collector Sobhika, DRO Lavanna, Additional Superintendent of Police Himavathi, Agriculture Joint Director Satyavathi and others were present.