Live
- Arshad Warsi shares about his challenging childhood
- Chahatt Khanna declines to be part of ‘Shrimad Ramayan’
- Pratik Gandhi’s ‘Gandhi’ begins shooting in Gujarat
- Dharmavaram TDP leader complains to Municipal Commissioner over shortage of drinking water
- Samsung Grand Republic Day Sale: Get Mega Offers on Samsung.com
- Teachers’ associations in Bengal object to change in timing for Class 10, 12 board exams
- Northeast witnessing peace, progress due to PM Modi's effort: Amit Shah
- Assembly election results will be repeated in Parliament elections, says Revanth Reddy
- Helicopter carrying TDP president takes a deviated route
- Profit booking in IT, FMCG stocks amid subdued trend
Just In
Highlights
A helicopter in which TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu was travelling from Visakhapatnam to Araku took a deviated route.
Visakhapatnam: A helicopter in which TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu was travelling from Visakhapatnam to Araku took a deviated route.
Air Traffic Control officials identified the deviated route and intervened to straighten the route. The ATC officials communicated the same to the pilot, who corrected the route.
Naidu was heading to Araku to participate in the 'Ra Kadalira' programme when the incident happened. After the ATC's intervention, Naidu reached Araku safely for the programme.
