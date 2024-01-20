Helicopter carrying TDP president takes a deviated route

Visakhapatnam: A helicopter in which TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu was travelling from Visakhapatnam to Araku took a deviated route.

Air Traffic Control officials identified the deviated route and intervened to straighten the route. The ATC officials communicated the same to the pilot, who corrected the route.

Naidu was heading to Araku to participate in the 'Ra Kadalira' programme when the incident happened. After the ATC's intervention, Naidu reached Araku safely for the programme.