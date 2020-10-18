Helicopter makes emergency landing amid dense fog at Kuppam border, all safe on-board

The head of SVN Jewellery in Tamil Nadu Srinivasan along with his family narrowly escaped a major accident. Srinivasan‌ flew by helicopter from Coimbatore to Tirumala with his family to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara. However, the fog engulfed the Tirupattur district at the Kuppam border.

The helicopter, which had been moved around in the air for some time due to dense fog could not move forward and landed safely in the crop fields at Nangili in Tirupattur on the border of Kuppam in Chittoor district.

Upon learning of the incident, Tirupati police reached the spot and examined the situation. However, after a while the weather improved and the helicopter left for Tirupati. The helicopter was carrying seven people, including two pilots. As the helicopter landed in the fields where the local people came to watch it.