Helpline numbers provided at KGH

Visakhapatnam:In an effort to provide medical assistance to the train accident victims, who were injured in Vizianagaram district, helpline numbers were facilitated at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

KGH casualty ward can be contacted by dialling 8912558494, doctor at the ward can be reached by dialling 8688321986 along with another doctor no: 8341483151 . Both the doctors are available 24/7 to meet any emergency requirement.

Also, a control room was arranged at Visakhpatnam Collectorate and it can be reached by dialling 9030226621, 70361 11169 or 0891-2590102 .

District Collector A Mallikarjuna appealed to the victims to avail the facility for any medical assistance.

Meanwhile, Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division Saurabh Prasad reached the accident site and rescue operations are going on in full swing.

Local administration and NDRF chipped in for assistance and ambulances, while accident relief trains reached the spot to join the rescue operation.







