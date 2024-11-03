  • Menu
Hema Malini visits Tirumala

Hema Malini visits Tirumala
BJP MP Hema Malini, her daughter Esha Deol and Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy in Tirumala on Saturday

Highlights

Tirumala : Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini along with her daughter Esha Deol offered prayersto Lord Venkateswara Swamy during VIP break darshan in Tirumala on Saturday. Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy also had darshan along with them.

TTD officials gave a warm welcome to them and after darshan offered Vedasirvachanam, Prasadam and Sheshavastram at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Satyavedu MLA Adimoolam, Tirupati MP Guru Moorthy and others also had darshan on the same day.

