Live
- Officials making way for Tesla’s arrival
- ADB praises India for cutting subsidies on fossil fuels to boost green energy
- Villagers stage protest against uranium mining
- Rammohan Naidu says CM's north Andhra tour successful, reveals plans for airport in Srikakulam
- Hema Malini visits Tirumala
- Complete hospital works on a fast pace says TTD EO J Syamala Rao
- Government aim is to transform AP as ‘pothole free’ said Anam Ramanarayana Reddy
- Girl’s rape & murder triggers widespread condemnation
- Middlemen still ruling roost at sand ramps
- HM Shah unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J'khand; prioritises 'Roti, Maati, Beti'
Just In
Hema Malini visits Tirumala
Highlights
Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini along with her daughter Esha Deol offered prayersto Lord Venkateswara Swamy during VIP break darshan in Tirumala on Saturday.
Tirumala : Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini along with her daughter Esha Deol offered prayersto Lord Venkateswara Swamy during VIP break darshan in Tirumala on Saturday. Ongole MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy also had darshan along with them.
TTD officials gave a warm welcome to them and after darshan offered Vedasirvachanam, Prasadam and Sheshavastram at Ranganayakula Mandapam.
Satyavedu MLA Adimoolam, Tirupati MP Guru Moorthy and others also had darshan on the same day.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS