Herculean taks for Kalisetti in Vizianagaram LS seat

Srikakulam: It would not be a easy task for TDP leader from Etcherla Kalisetti Appala Naidu to defeat YSRCP candidate Bellana Chandrasekhar in Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency. All the sitting MLAs of seven Assembly segments under Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency are from YSRCP. Etcherla, Rajam, Bobbili, Cheepurupalli, Gajapathinagaram, Nellimarla and Vizianagaram are the Assembly segments under the constituency.

In the entire Vizianagaram parliament constituency and seven Assembly segments, YSRCP has a strong hold and the party leaders are making efforts to protect the party’s dominance among the people in the ensuing elections also.

Analysts say there are two main challenges that have to be overcome by TDP Vizianagaram MP candidate Appala Naidu. One is to persuade his own party leaders to work for the defeat of ruling party candidate, as most of them are not inclined to cooperate with im wholeheartedly. He will also face difficulties from the Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao’s group as Appala Naidu competed with the Kala Venkata Rao for Etcherla TDP ticket with the blessings of TDP state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Srikakulam sitting MP Rammohan Naidu.

Here Venkata Rao has rivalry with Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and Rammohan Naidu. Against this backdrop, Venkata Rao’s group may not cooperate with Appala Naidu in the coming elections.

The second challenge is to break the hold of YSRCP senior leader Botcha Satyannarayana and his family on the entire Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency and MLA seats. As Satyanarayana is contesting from Cheepurupalli, his brother Botcha Appala Narasayya is contesting from Gajapathinagaram, their brother-in-law Badukonda Appala Naidu is in fray in Nellimarla Assembly segments.