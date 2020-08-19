Here are the key decisions took by Andhra Pradesh Cabinet

Several key decisions were taken during the Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting chaired by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The government has decided to waive the loans taken by the DWCRA women in four instalments as promised before the elections.

The cabinet has decided to launch the YSR support scheme on September 11. It is learnt that lakhs of DWCRA women in AP will benefit from the Asara scheme to the tune of Rs 27,000 crore in the next four years. On the other hand, the government is set to launch YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme on September 1. The Cabinet gave the green signal to the scheme.

The cabinet also approved the YSR Vidya Kanuka scheme, which is the YSRCP government's ambitious scheme. The government has already decided to launch the scheme on September 5. The Cabinet approved the decision to implement house-to-house ration from December. On the other hand, with the formation of BC Corporation, the AP cabinet has given the green signal to the posts of 51 Divisional Development Officers in the Panchayati Raj.

Meanwhile, the issue of the apex council meeting to be held on the 25th of this month on water disputes also came up for discussion in the cabinet. The cabinet was of the view that the state's arguments should be heard at the apex council meeting.