Here are the seats that Jana Sena likely to contest
If the reports are to be believed, the Jana Sena is likely to contest from these seats. According to details available, Jana Sena to contest in 23 MLA seats and 3 MP seats. However, officials announcement is awaited.
01. Tenali
02. Bheemili
03. Nellimarla
04. Visakhapatnam North or South
05. Chodavaram or Anakapalli
06. Pendurthi
07. Pithapuram
08. Kakinada
09. Rajolu
10. P. Gannavaram
11. Rajanagaram
12. Rajamahendravaram (Rural)
13. Amalapuram
14. Narasapuram
15. Bhimavaram
16. Tadepalligudem
17. Eluru or Kaikaluru
18. Darsi
19. Pedana
20. Avanigadda
21. Vijayawada West
22. Rajampet
23. Tirupati or Chittoor
Janasena is also contesting for 3 MP seats
1) Kakinada
2) Machilipatnam
3) Anakapalli or Tirupati
Seats in Godavari districts are yet to be confirmed. Janasena is also seeking seats in Anantapuram, Dharmavaram, and Allagadda.