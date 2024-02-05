Here are the seats that Jana Sena likely to contest

If the reports are to be believed, the Jana Sena is likely to contest from these seats. According to details available, Jana Sena to contest in 23 MLA seats and 3 MP seats. However, officials announcement is awaited.

01. Tenali

02. Bheemili

03. Nellimarla

04. Visakhapatnam North or South

05. Chodavaram or Anakapalli

06. Pendurthi

07. Pithapuram

08. Kakinada

09. Rajolu

10. P. Gannavaram

11. Rajanagaram

12. Rajamahendravaram (Rural)

13. Amalapuram

14. Narasapuram

15. Bhimavaram

16. Tadepalligudem

17. Eluru or Kaikaluru

18. Darsi

19. Pedana

20. Avanigadda

21. Vijayawada West

22. Rajampet

23. Tirupati or Chittoor

Janasena is also contesting for 3 MP seats

1) Kakinada

2) Machilipatnam

3) Anakapalli or Tirupati

Seats in Godavari districts are yet to be confirmed. Janasena is also seeking seats in Anantapuram, Dharmavaram, and Allagadda.