Here is Amit Shah's response to Vijayasai Reddy's letter on appointment of CBI JD

Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to YSR Congress leader Vijayasai Reddy's letter on the appointment of a non Telugu Officer as Central Bureau of investigation Joint Director. Amit Shah, has directed the central staff affairs department to take appropriate action on Vijayasai Reddy's request.

In the letter written to Union Home ministry, the YSRCP MP stated that a person who acts in accordance with the law shall be appointed as joint director of CBI, Hyderabad.

Citing former CBI JD Lakshminarayana, Vijayasai Reddy alleged him for having mala fide intention behind the investigation of Jagan Mohan Reddy's DA case in 2012. He said that the former JD has had an inclination towards TDP and Chandrababu Naidu

"An internal inquiry was also held in the Central Bureau of Investigation on Laxminarayana's behaviour, " Vijayasai asserted in the letter.

"The current JD of CBI-ACB Hyderabad Mr. AYV Krishna is also a Telugu officer with strong political inclinations. Mr. AW Krishna belongs to the 1995 batch of Assam- Meghalaya cadre and is closely associated with Mr. Laxminarayana. Most Importantly, Mr. AYV Krishna is working and making decisions under the influence of Laxminarayana, " Vijayasai wrote in letter.

Vijayasai Reddy also claims that a person by name, H Venkatesh is trying to get himself appointed as JD in CBI-ACB Hyderabad. Mr. Venkatesh too hails from Andhra Pradesh and has a strong political leaning towards Telugu Desam Party headed by Mr. Chandrababu Naidu. He has financial connections with Mr. Laxminarayana also. He worked as SP, CBI, during the tenure of Mr. Laxminarayana who worked as JD-CBI at Hyderabad.

Vijayasai alleged that Chandrababu is trying to deploy his aides in the CBI to save himself from the corruption cases. Hence, he sought a non-Andhra Pradesh official to be appointed as the Joint Director of CBI in Hyderabad.