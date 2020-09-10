High Court itendra Kumar Maheshwari CJ opens VIT-AP School of Law

Amaravati: It is very important to have new law schools to provide holistic legal education and to prepare the global legal professional, said Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari while virtually inaugurating VIT-AP School of Law (VSL) here on Thursday.



"I appreciate and congratulate the management of VIT University for taking this initiative and to launch a law school in Andhra Pradesh," he said. Justice C Praveen Kumar, Justice T Rajani inaugurated the Legal Aid Clinic and Moot Court Hall respectively.

While inaugurating the school, the judges highlighted the importance of clinical legal education and training to the students of law. They also insisted that students must prepare themselves to undertake the legal profession seriously and start practicing in litigation, along with the other opportunities that are available for students in present days.

Principal district and session judge of Guntur district G Gopichand inaugurated the Law School Library. G V Selvam, vice-president of the VIT University said, "We are sure our new law school will meet the expectation of the students, parents and legal fraternity. Today's world is facing many challenges such as pandemic and emergence of new technologies, which requires keen legal analysis."

Dr. D Subhakar, vice-chancellor of VIT-AP University also spoke and registrar Dr C L V Sivakumar proposed a vote of thanks.

The students, parents, lawyers from reputed legal firms, senior advocates of the High Court and the Supreme Court, and university faculty and staff were present in the virtual inauguration.