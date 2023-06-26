  • Menu
High Court Judge Sujatha offers 'Saare' to the Goddess Kanaka Durga

AP High Court Judge Justice V Sujatha offered sacred 'Saare' to the Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga on the occasion of Ashada Masam.

VIJAYAWADA: AP High Court Judge Justice V Sujatha offered sacred 'Saare' to the Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga on the occasion of Ashada Masam.

She visited the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Monday and offered the Saare.

Prior to that, she has the darshan of presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga and performed special pujas. Later, the judge was offered vedasirvachanam and prasadam by the priests and temple authorities.

