High Court rejects govt's plea over the removal of YSRCP flag colours on public buildings

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has given yet another shock to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government. The court, which has already quashed the GOs pertaining to English medium in the government schools has now expressed deep dissatisfaction over the painting of YSRCP party colours to the government buildings. Meanwhile, Jagan government had asked for a three-month time for the removal of the colours for which the court has asked will the government stops the elections till then.

The court said it was seeking due time to keep the colours on buildings until the local body elections were completed. However, the government lawyer told the court that they would inform the court about the removal of colours after consulting the authorities as to how much time it would take for the remove the colours a mod lockdown.

The bench comprising Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice N Jayasuriya agreed to hear the adjournment hearing on Monday. It is known fact that Jagan's government has challenged the High Court's ruling on the same in the Supreme Court. However, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition while government has set up a three-member committee to decide on the new colors.