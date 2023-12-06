Live
Just In
High quality food served at Annaprasadam, says Bhumana
TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that TTD topped the religious institutions which provided high quality of Annaprasadam to lakhs of devotees from all over the world who throng the hill shrine every day.
Tirumala: TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that TTD topped the religious institutions which provided high quality of Annaprasadam to lakhs of devotees from all over the world who throng the hill shrine every day. Speaking to media on Tuesday, the TTD chairman lamented that some people on social media had alleged that some devotees had staged protest recently at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam complex over poor quality of food.
He said around 15 persons in the dining hall amongst 700 pilgrims had pointed out the quality of food at Annaprasada Bhavan. He said TTD will never compromise on the quality. “But these persons who complained about the food quality tried to intimidate others which is absolutely wrong in a pilgrim centre,” he alleged.
He said the food habits are personally divergent but in pilgrim centres, devotees have to observe patience. TTD is ever prepared to set right any lapses, if any, he said.