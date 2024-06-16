High tension in Punganur as TDP, JSP oppose Peddireddi’s entry

Tirupati : Tension prevailed in Punganur as TDP and Jana Sena activists protested against former minister and present MLA Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy’s entry into the town. Ramachandra Reddy had to attend a meeting of MPTC members and sarpanches belonging to YSRCP on Saturday. To prevent him from entering the town, TDP and JSP activists staged protest and raised slogans like ‘Peddireddi Go Back’. However, he did not come to attend the meeting.

The activists were reportedly resorted to the protest in retaliation to former minister’s followers earlier attacking and preventing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu from entering Punganur when he was opposition leader a few months back. The protesters have demanded Ramachandra Reddy to resign from his MLA post alleging him that he won the elections by rigging of votes. They said that he should not enter Punganur in the next five years.

Later, the activists thronged the house of YSRCP senior leader Nallabala Venkatareddy Yadav and reportedly pelted stones at the house. They allegedly injured former mandal president Narasimhulu who is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the town.

Meanwhile, Venkata Reddy Yadav demanded action against those who made attempt on his life. Police swung into action and pacified the agitators and dispersed them.