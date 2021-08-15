Highway Robbery : Two held, bike, 19 mobile phones recovered in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: The police arrested a gang of four habitual offenders, including two juveniles for robbing people on national highway and recovered Rs 2,500, a knife, a two-wheeler and 19 mobiles from them on Saturday.

Presenting the details to the media here on Saturday, DSP P Anil Kumar said that Sheik Kalisha of Vizianagaram town, T Siva of Denkada and two juveniles formed a gang and robbed people who were travelling alone on two-wheelers on the national highway-16.

On August 10, they threatened Ch Rama Ganesh of Visakhapatnam, near Aparna Hotel in Bogapuram village on national highway and robbed Rs 4,800 along with the mobile phone.

Based on the complaint filed by of Rama Ganesh, Bhogapuram police registered a case and arrested the four-member gang who were wandering suspiciously on national highway.

The CI said that they registered a case against the gang and investigating it. He added that they sent the juveniles to the rescue home.