Highways to be developed into 4-lane under PPP mode

Guntur: Minister for Roads and Buildings B C Janardhan Reddy said the State government prepared proposals to develop highways into four-lane highways covering a total distance of 3,300 km on Public Private Participation mode.

The development of the highways will be taken up on receipt of the feasibility report.

The Minister inspected the road repair works at Petlurivaripalem village in Narasaraopet mandal on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said following instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, they have taken highway repair works at a cost of Rs 861 crore to make highways pothole free in the State by Sankranti.

He further said that the government has taken up repairs to the highways at a cost of Rs 38.65 crore and to make 935 km pothole free highways in Palnadu district.

The government has taken up repairs to the highways in all the districts to make them potholes free. The Minister pointed out that National Highways development works were taken up at a cost of Rs 76,000 crore in the State. He criticised the previous YSRCP government for not paying the bills to the contractors, as a result the contractors did not come forward to take up road repair works. He also interacted with the TDP activists at TDP office at Yadavalli village.

He responded positively to widen the Chilakaluripet-Narasaraopet Highway.

He further said that if Narasaraopet-Chilakaluripet highway is made four-lane, it would be useful for the vehicles going to Rayalaseema region and devotees coming to Kotappakonda.