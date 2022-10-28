Hike in medical PG seats in AP

Vijayawada: In a big boost to medical education, the government has decided to increase the medical PG seats by 746 in the present year. Due to the sustained efforts of the government, 207 medical PG seats were already created in 2022.

Officials said that due to the steps taken by the medical and health department under the direction of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, a total number of 953 medical PG seats were created in the last 3.3 years, taking the total number to 1,923 from 970 in 2019.

They said that another 3,000 PG seats would be made available when the newly sanctioned 17 medical colleges start functioning in the state.

With the creation of 106 professor posts and appointment of 1,254 assistant professors, sufficient teaching staff would also be made available for the newly coming up medical colleges in the state, they said.