Hike loan target for tenant farmers to Rs 2,000 crore

Eluru: State Information, Public Relations and Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy called upon all public representatives and officials to work together for the development of the district. Collector K Vetri Selvi and district MLAs reviewed various welfare and development programmes being implemented with the officials at Collectorate here on Monday.

In the annual credit plan, the target of crop loans to farmers was set as Rs 7,300 crore. Out of this, a meagre target of Rs 250 crore is set for tenant farmers, who account for more than 75 percent of the cultivation. Steps should be taken to hike the target of loans for tenant farmers as Rs 2,000 crore, Minister said.

The minister directed the horticulture officials to provide fruit covers to the mango farmers and to take steps to solve the pest problem of the mango crop.

He asked officials to take steps to ensure that concerned companies directly provide oil palm plants to farmers and to look into the matter of providing the related subsidy to the companies.

The minister instructed electricity department officials to take steps to divert the wires passing through the crop fields as there are accidents occurring due to heavy rains and gusts of wind. Due to the use of chicken waste in fishponds, not only people get sick, but also the environment and fresh water sources are polluted.

Officials are asked to keep a watch on these and register cases against those who transport chicken waste to fishponds and seize the vehicles concerned. He directed officials to take immediate steps to solve problems raised by the public representatives in the meeting.

Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti), Kaikaluru MLA Dr Kamineni Srinivas, Chintalapudi MLA Songa Roshan Kumar,

Gopalapuram MLA Maddipati Venkataraju and others spoke.

District Joint Collector B Lavanyaveni, ITDA Project Officer Surya Teja, RDOs NSK Khajavali, K Addaiah, Y Bhavanishankari and officials of various departments participated.