Hilly tourism project yet to see light of day

Srikakulam: Tourism project at Ponnada village in Etcherla mandal in the district has been in the cold storage for the last 23 years. The hilly area situated adjacent to Nagavali River, which is near Srikakulam became accessible after construction of road bridge across the Nagavali river Proposals for tourism project was prepared in 1999 by the then minister for tourism, GSS Sivaji during TDP regime.

Since then the proposal has been gathering dust. After State bifurcation in 2015, the tourism project plan drew government's attention and proposals were prepared for construction of Shilparamam and Sri Krishna Temple on the hills. For Shilparamam government had sanctioned Rs 58.35 lakhs. The then Energy minister Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao laid foundation stone along with, Zilla Parishath Chairperson,

Ch Dhana Laxmi and TDP Srikakulam MLA, G Laxmidevi. However, later the project was abandoned in the midway and contracting company stalled works. Since then, the tourism project remained on paper.

"We have been submitting representations to both people's representatives and officials concerned on the proposed tourism project at Ponnada hills but various hurdles are disrupting the progress of the project" said founder president of an NGO, "Spandana" of Ponnada village, Panchireddy Krishna Rao. "Revised estimations required with altered proposals are required and we will complete the due process soon" district tourism promotion officer (DTPO), N Narayana Rao said.