Himabindu participates in NMDC marathon

Kurnool: T Himabindu, marathon runner from Kurnool, has completed 21 laps, overcoming 240 meters of elevation over three major flyovers, in the 145th...

Kurnool: T Himabindu, marathon runner from Kurnool, has completed 21 laps, overcoming 240 meters of elevation over three major flyovers, in the 145th edition of NMDC-organised marathon held in Hyderabad. She completed this half marathon in just 2 hours and 53 minutes.

This prestigious run, which has been going on since 2011, has witnessed participation of around 28,000 enthusiastic runners this time in August 23-24.

