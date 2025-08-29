Live
Himabindu participates in NMDC marathon
Highlights
Kurnool: T Himabindu, marathon runner from Kurnool, has completed 21 laps, overcoming 240 meters of elevation over three major flyovers, in the 145th edition of NMDC-organised marathon held in Hyderabad. She completed this half marathon in just 2 hours and 53 minutes.
This prestigious run, which has been going on since 2011, has witnessed participation of around 28,000 enthusiastic runners this time in August 23-24.
