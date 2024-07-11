Himanshu Shukala is New AP I&PR Commissioner

Vijayawada: In a major reshuffle of IAS officers, the The state government issued orders today transferring 19 IAS officials and two senior IPS officials.

Harishkumar Gupta Principal Secretary to Govt, Home Department was transferred and posted as Director General (Vigilance and Enforcement) and Executive officer Principal Secretary to Govt General Administration (Vigilance and Enforcement ) Department. Kumar Vishwjeet is posted as Principal Secretary to Govt, Home Department.

As far as the important department of Information and Public Relations is concerned, Himanshu Shukla has been appointed as the Commissioner I&PR. Shukla has been waiting for posting. He had earned a good name as District Collector of Konaseema. It is interesting to note that two bridges were named after him in the district. This is a rare honour for a civil servant.

Himanshu had mobilised funds of about Rs 91 lakhs from MP LADS, Zilla Parishad and district mineral fund to construct 75 feet long and 25 feet wide bridge which had provided major link to the 15000 people of seven villages with Amalapuram town.

Following this, the people of these villages as a gratitude to him named the bridge as Himanshu Shukla Rama Setu.This bridge has benefitted the villagers of Lutukurru, Komarada, Makannapalem, Adurru, Madakapalli and Gogannamatham under Pasarlapudi Lanka Village Panchayat of Mamidikuduru mandal.

Not just this, earlier Shukla had taken keen interest in constructing another bridge connecting the villages of Mamidikuduru and Appanapalli which was also named after him as Shukla Varadhi.’’