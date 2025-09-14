Himanshu Shukla takes charge as Nellore Collector

Nellore: Himanshu Shukla, who was deployed as the Collector for Sri Pottisriramulu Nellore district, by replacing his successor O Anand, has assumed charge on Saturday.

Later addressing the media, Himanshu Shukla has said that he feel fortunate to work in Nellore district, which is the birth place of great freedom fighter and patriate Sri Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed his life for the formation of linguistic state. The Collector assured that he would give top priority for addressing the problems being faced by the public.

Recalling that earlier several district Collectors had rendered great service to develop Nellore district, he said that he will discharge his responsibility with the same spirit for the all-round development of the district. He appealed people’s representatives, officials and people to extend their support for the smooth functioning of the administration.