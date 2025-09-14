  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Himanshu Shukla takes charge as Nellore Collector

Himanshu Shukla takes charge as Nellore Collector
x

Himanshu Sukla taking charge as the Collector for Nellore district on Saturday. His family is also seen.

Highlights

Nellore: Himanshu Shukla, who was deployed as the Collector for Sri Pottisriramulu Nellore district, by replacing his successor O Anand, has assumed...

Nellore: Himanshu Shukla, who was deployed as the Collector for Sri Pottisriramulu Nellore district, by replacing his successor O Anand, has assumed charge on Saturday.

Later addressing the media, Himanshu Shukla has said that he feel fortunate to work in Nellore district, which is the birth place of great freedom fighter and patriate Sri Potti Sriramulu, who sacrificed his life for the formation of linguistic state. The Collector assured that he would give top priority for addressing the problems being faced by the public.

Recalling that earlier several district Collectors had rendered great service to develop Nellore district, he said that he will discharge his responsibility with the same spirit for the all-round development of the district. He appealed people’s representatives, officials and people to extend their support for the smooth functioning of the administration.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick