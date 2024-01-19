Live
Hindupur YSRCP incharge Deepika lays foundation stone for CC roads
During the gathering, Mrs. Deepika highlighted the lack of attention from MLA Balakrishna towards the welfare of the people in the Hindupur constituency. She claimed that he was more focused on his movie career in Hyderabad rather than addressing the issues faced by the residents.
Mrs. Deepika further stated that she had been approached by someone who is always available to the people, and they have encouraged her to run for the MLA candidacy for YSRCP in Hindupuram constituency. She expressed confidence in winning the election with a significant majority.
The event was attended by several notable individuals, including Municipal Chairperson Indraja, Vice Chairman Zabiullah, Balaram Reddy, Councilors Asif, Parvathy Nagaraju, Shazia, Lakshmi Mahesh Goud, and many others. Ward people, municipal officers, secretariat staff, and volunteers also participated in large numbers.
Overall, the gathering served as an opportunity for Mrs. Deepika to address the constituents and rally support for her candidacy as the MLA representative for Hindupuram constituency.