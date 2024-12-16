6 crore devotees to take holy dip on Mauni Amavasya

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that while 40 crore devotees are expected to attend the 45-day Prayagraj Mahakumbh (from January 13 to February 26), arrangements are being made to accommodate 100 crore people. On January 29, during the main Muhurta of Mauni Amavasya, an estimated six crore devotees will take a holy dip, but preparations will cater to 10 crore.

He said, "The Mahakumbh will feature extensive facilities, including 12 km of ghats and an expanded area spanning 10,000 acres. Devotees will have the opportunity to experience the darshan of Char Dham, Dwadash Jyotirlingas, and other significant Jyotirlingas. The event will integrate cutting-edge technology, such as an AI-based Bhashini app in 11 Indian languages, allowing visitors to access information about the Kumbh and services like Khoya-Paya in their preferred language." He added, "The government plans to implement a precise headcount of every attendee and ensure a sustainable, eco-friendly event. The Mahakumbh will feature zero liquid discharge systems, 1.50 lakh toilets, and a ban on single-use plastics. This grand event aims to set a benchmark and drive Uttar Pradesh’s roadmap for economic prosperity."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the remarkable transformation of the 2019 Prayagraj Kumbh, stating that it redefined expectations. “Anyone who witnessed the Kumbh of 2019 would have seen the out-of-the-box efforts that made it clean, safe, and well-organized. What was once associated with dirt, chaos, stampedes, and insecurity became a divine and grand event,” he said.