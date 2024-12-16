Live
Just In
BRS Walkout Over Pending Payments
BRS members staged a walkout from the Assembly, demanding clarity on the release of pending payments for village panchayats. Former minister Harish Rao criticized the government for arresting sarpanches heading to the Assembly to protest against delayed salaries and bills. He alleged that funds from the central government are being diverted while large contractors are being paid, leaving smaller contractors struggling.
Tensions at Telangana Assembly
The Telangana Assembly witnessed tense moments as BRS leaders protested the government’s handling of the Lagcherla incident. Raising slogans and carrying placards, they condemned the alleged mistreatment of farmers. Police intervened, preventing the placards from being brought into the Assembly premises, further escalating the situation.