iPhone 17 Air May Launch in 2025 at a Lower Price Than Pro Models

As the anticipation for Apple’s next-generation smartphones builds, reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will debut in 2025 as a lighter, slimmer, and more affordable option compared to the Pro models. According to The Wall Street Journal, this upcoming device will replace the current Plus variant in Apple’s lineup and may be priced similarly, marking a strategic shift for the tech giant.

Breaking Down the Rumors

Earlier speculations hinted that the iPhone 17 Air, with its ultra-slim design and cutting-edge technology, could be Apple’s most expensive smartphone. However, the latest insights from The Wall Street Journal refute these claims, suggesting that Apple intends to make the iPhone 17 Air a more budget-friendly choice for consumers.

This device is expected to carry a price tag comparable to the Plus models, which currently sit below the premium Pro series. For context, the iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999 (₹84,750), while the Plus models are priced closer to $900 (₹76,350). In India, the iPhone 17 Air is predicted to launch around ₹89,900, offering an appealing alternative for those seeking premium design without paying Pro-level prices.

Slimmest iPhone Yet

The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to set a new standard for thinness in Apple’s smartphone lineup. With a thickness of just 5–6 mm, this could be the slimmest iPhone ever. Drawing inspiration from Apple’s Air branding seen in the iPad Air and MacBook Air, the iPhone 17 Air will reportedly focus on an ultra-lightweight design that emphasizes elegance and portability.

A titanium frame may feature prominently in its build, making the device both durable and lightweight. The refreshed design could also include a larger 6.6-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, offering vivid colours and deeper contrasts. If rumours hold true, the device will support a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and enhanced responsiveness.

Affordable, Yet Feature-Packed

Despite being positioned as a lower-cost option, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to pack a punch. Camera upgrades could include a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 24-megapixel front-facing camera, catering to photography enthusiasts.

Under the hood, the phone might feature Apple’s A19 chip, manufactured using advanced 3nm technology, similar to the A18. This chipset promises improvements in performance and energy efficiency, making multitasking, gaming, and graphics-intensive applications seamless.

Additionally, the A19 chip is likely to introduce advanced machine-learning capabilities, enhancing features such as photography, augmented reality, and overall device intelligence.

A Competitive Edge

By offering a slim design and robust performance at a mid-tier price point, Apple aims to attract consumers who prioritize affordability and style without compromising on functionality. This strategic positioning could also help the iPhone 17 Air stand out in a crowded smartphone market.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch in September 2025 as part of Apple’s annual fall launch event. While further details and leaks are likely to surface closer to the release, the early reports paint a promising picture of a sleek, affordable addition to the iPhone family.



