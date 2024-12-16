Tourism activity flourishes as mercury drops in Alluri district

Paderu (ASR District): The winter chill in Alluri district has turned it into a hub of tourist activity, with visitors pouring in from East Godavari, Kakinada, and neighbouring regions. A combination of extended weekend holidays and scenic weather has spurred a massive influx of tourists to destinations like Lambasingi, Araku Valley, and Maredumilli, leading to bustling activity across these areas.

Maredumilli, known for its waterfalls and lush greenery is buzzing with visitors after the reopening of waterfalls such as Jalatarangini and Amritadhara, which had been closed for some time. Authorities have implemented safety measures to manage the growing crowds, but the surge in tourist vehicles has caused significant traffic disruptions along ghat roads.

Lambasingi, often called the “Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh,” remains a top draw for its frosty mornings and serene atmosphere. Popular spots like Tajangi, Cheruvulavenam, and Errapalli waterfalls witnessed heavy footfall. At Cheruvulavenam’s viewpoint, tourists gathered to enjoy the breathtaking views, while Vanjangi Meghala Konda attracted nature lovers in large numbers.

In Araku Valley, attractions like the Tribal Museum, Padmapuram Gardens, and coffee plantations were teeming with visitors. However, tourists have expressed concerns over soaring accommodation prices in the region. The heavy rush on Araku Ghat Road even led to traffic jams, adding to the challenges of the holiday crowd.

Hukumpeta mandal in Alluri district experienced an extraordinary weather event on Sunday, with a blanket of mist persisting well into the late morning hours.

According to Coffee Board Deputy Director Ramesh, temperatures in Minumuluru recorded a chilly 12°C on Saturday morning, with forecasts indicating further dips in the coming days.

Seethampeta and surrounding areas, including Dharakonda and Duppilavada, have also become prime spots for tourists to witness the enchanting mist-covered landscapes. With the cold weather expected to intensify, Alluri district continues to be a winter wonderland for nature enthusiasts.