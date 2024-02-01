Live
- Tamil Nadu And West Bengal Chief Ministers Condemn BJP Over Hemant Soren's Arrest
- Amardeep, Supritha new film officially launched with pooja ceremony
- Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha & Bengal to be engines of growth: Sitharaman
- BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Accuses Congress Of 'Divide And Rule' Amidst Controversial South India Separation Remark
- Children should treat parents with generosity, says Ambavaram Prabhakar Reddy
- Reverend Father Birusu Raja urges devotees to visit Lurdmatha Mahotsavam in Kadapa
- ‘Sharathulu Varthisthayi’ new song showcases authentic Telangana essence
- Kadiri YSRCP incharge Maqbool calls fir clean sweep in next elections
- Yam Krishna assumes charge as Badvel municipal commissioner
- ACPs in Vijayawada transferred
Just In
Hindupur YSRCP incharge Deepika participates in Bhoomi Puja of Sulabh complex
Highlights
TN Deepika Venu, the MLA candidate for Hindupuram Constituency, participated in the Bhumi Puja program
TN Deepika Venu, the MLA candidate for Hindupuram Constituency, participated in the Bhumi Puja program for the newly constructed Sulab Complex at Pariki Bus Stand under Hindupuram Municipality on January 2, 2024.
Councilor Chinnamma Nagaraju, along with leaders Market Chand Bhasha, Tausif, Mujeeb, Ramanjappa, Venu, Kuruba Subbu, and other YSRCP leaders, activists, and ward people also attended the program.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS