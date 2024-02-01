Hindupur YSRCP incharge Deepika participates in Bhoomi Puja of Sulabh complex

TN Deepika Venu, the MLA candidate for Hindupuram Constituency, participated in the Bhumi Puja program for the newly constructed Sulab Complex at Pariki Bus Stand under Hindupuram Municipality on January 2, 2024.

Councilor Chinnamma Nagaraju, along with leaders Market Chand Bhasha, Tausif, Mujeeb, Ramanjappa, Venu, Kuruba Subbu, and other YSRCP leaders, activists, and ward people also attended the program.