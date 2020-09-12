Hindus worried over security of temples, says Purandeswari

Ongole: BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari said that the Hindu fraternity in the state is worried over the security of temples and assets of Hindu organizations after witnessing the response of the state government and police over the Antarvedi chariot fire incident.



Participating in a protest by the BJP cadre at the district collectorate on Friday, Purandeswari demanded that the government order for the CBI inquiry on all incidents of attacks and atrocities on Hindu temples happened over the last year in the state. She said that the response from the government and police on the Antarvedi incident has made the public to suspect over the integrity of the authorities and feel insecurity for the Hindu organizations. She said that without taking any concrete action to obstruct incidents of attacks like those happened at Pithapuram, Nellore, Undrajavaram etc, portraying them as the acts of mentally disordered people is helping the culprits to do more attacks. She alleged that the YSRCP leaders are grabbing Hindu temple lands and assets and quoted the construction of a weigh-bridge at a land belongs to Chennakesava temple in Markapuram as an example.

Purandeswari also demanded the government to withdraw cases on the leaders who tried to reach Antarvedi and tried to protest against the chariot fire incident. She demanded that the government amend laws to recover the loss to the temples from the culprits who damage assets. She also demanded that the government free all assets of the temples from the clutches of grabbers and see they are utilized for the Hindus.

BJP Ongole parliament constituency president Sirasanagandla Srinivasulu, former district president PV Krishnareddy, former MLA Dara Sambaiah, district general secretary Seggem Srinivasa Rao and others also participated in the programme.