History of Andhra Pradesh: Have A Quick Recall Of Formation Of the State

After being ruled by many invaders for centuries, Telugu people's capital Andhra's foundation was laid in the struggle of India's independence under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi which was part of Madras Presidency then. However, post-independence, with great leader Potti Sriramulu's sacrifice and the campaigns of Tanguturi Prakasam Panthulu and Kandukuri Veresalingam's social reforms movements, the Andhra region finally got separated from the Madras Presidency and turned into a first linguistic state having its capital at Kurnool.



The credit goes to great leader Potti Sriramulu who went for the hunger strike and made his voice reach to Delhi with his great sacrifice. He fought for the separate Andhra state for 56 days and breathed his last in the process, which has led to riots in the state leaving the then Prime minister with no option other than the formation of Andhra state on October 1, 1953. He is regarded as immortal being for his contribution in the liberation of Andhra state from Tamil Nadu state.

On the other hand, post-independence of India the Nizams of Hyderabad have retained the city's independence without merging it with the country. After a wide range of consultations from Indian leaders to which Nizams had not obliged, the Indian government has forced it to merge in India thus forming Hyderabad state (which is now Telangana). Later, the Government of India has merged Hyderabad with Andhra on the proposal of Andhra leaders making a way for Andhra Pradesh state as part of the linguistic state on November 1, 1956. Since then the Andhra Pradesh state has been celebrating the state formation day on November 1.

With the dissatisfaction from the people of Telangana region who were unable to mingle with Andhra due to differences in customs and traditions have fought for the separate statehood for almost 60 years and finally achieved it on June 2, 2014 leaving Andhra Pradesh to go back to original state as separated from Madras Presidency.

With the bifurcation of the state, there has been a uncertainty in holding Andhra Pradesh state formation day. The government which is formed after the bifurcation has not decided its formation day instead held 'Nava Nirmana Deeksha' for seven days from June 2 to June 8 in protest to bifurcation. However, with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had come to power, it has been decided that the state formation day be held on November 1. However, the opposition TDP party president had objected to it and questioned on what basis the government would celebrate the state formation day.

We end up here are wish people of Andhra Pradesh a happy state formation day.