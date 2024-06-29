HM alerts officials in view of heavy rains

Vijayawada : Keeping in view the heavy rains that have been lashing various parts of the state, home minister Vangalapudi Anitha instructed the officials to be alert to undertake rescue and relief operations immediately.

Addressing the district collectors and the district revenue officers across the state through video conference at the State Disaster Management office here on Friday, she said the officials should be ready to undertake rescue and relief operations in case of any emergency due to the heavy rains. Special teams may be formed to undertake the operations.

According to the forecast of the Indian Meteorological department, the rainfall might be more than the normal and the officials should focus on low-lying areas. The officials should keep watching the floods to the Krishna and Godavari rivers, she said.

The home minister said that heavy rainfall was recorded in 12 districts in June, good rainfall in nine districts and normal rainfall in five districts. Heavy rain was recorded in the districts of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Srikakulam, Krishna and Vizianagaram with the highest rainfall of 184 mm in Gudem Kotha Veedhi of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

According to information reaching the headquarters, Godavari, Vamsadhara and Nagavali and other rivers are facing flood threat.

Alluri district collector A S Dinesh Kumar informed the home minister that there have been heavy rains in the district for the last one week. The revenue officials have already taken precautionary measures at Devipatnam and other areas.



The DROs of BR Ambedkar and Srikakulam districts informed the minister that there have been no problems in spite of the downpour in the district.

Director of State Disaster Management Ronanki Kurmanath instructed the officials to be alert regarding flood threat at Bhadrachalam and other areas due to the heavy rains at Nasik. The tahsildars are Gorra Barrage and other areas should be more alert.

Earlier, the officials informed the home minister about the observation of climate round the clock at the State Emergency Operation Centre.

Later, the minister inaugurated a medical camp organised by the Disaster Management department.

Executive director C Nagaraju and other officials were also present.