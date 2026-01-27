Cong has a history of insulting Constitution: State BJP chief

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP President N Ramchander Rao strongly criticised the Congress party on Monday, alleging that it has a long history of insulting the Constitution framed under the chairmanship of BR Ambedkar. Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at the state party office on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, Rao stated that the Constitution not only grants rights but also imposes responsibilities, guiding governments on the functioning of democracy.

He recalled that even after Independence in 1947, India did not have a democratically elected government until 1951. Rao alleged that Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister, once remarked that the Constitution could be set aside if necessary, describing this as the first insult to the document.

He further accused Indira Gandhi of trampling the Constitution by imposing the Emergency and jailing political leaders, while claiming Rajiv Gandhi weakened the judiciary’s prestige by overturning the Supreme Court’s Shah Bano verdict. Rao also targeted Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of carrying the Constitution in public while allegedly insulting it by spreading misinformation about the Modi government.

He alleged that Congress has consistently disrespected both Ambedkar and the constitutional framework. Highlighting electoral integrity, Rao stated that the right to vote is sacred and must be reserved for Indian citizens. He alleged that illegal immigrants were being added to voter lists with the help of local politicians and stressed that the State Electoral Roll purification process is essential to remove deceased and illegal voters.