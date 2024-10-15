HM praises doctors, medical staff for saving lives

Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha appreciated the services of doctors and medical community in coming to the rescue of patients in their hour of distress.

Launching ‘Apollo Chest Pain Clinic’, here on Monday, the minister said that continuing its commitment to accessible and patient-friendly healthcare, the company is introducing the Chest Pain Clinic, a pioneering service designed to offer immediate attention to patients experiencing chest pain.

This initiative ensures that patients with chest pain can get a quick opinion on whether it’s a heart-related disease or not. If the pain is linked to a cardiac issue, they can receive immediate treatment. If the pain is not heart-related, the hospital will waive any charges for the consultation, the home minister informed.

Further, Anitha stated that heart problems were once considered a condition of the elderly.

But it is now affecting the younger population, largely due to lifestyle changes and lingering effects of Covid-19, she said.

The clinic provides a lifeline, allowing anyone in doubt to seek immediate medical evaluation without any delay, the minister opined. As heart disease becomes more prevalent, particularly in rural areas where awareness is lacking, the hospital can create awareness through videos and other information about heart health, covering symptoms, prevention tips, exercises, and lifestyle changes.

Speaking on the occasion, senior cardiologist D K Baruah said, “We are proud to be pioneers, performing the first angioplasty in Coastal Andhra and subsequently introducing advanced procedures that matched the highest global standards.”

The mission is to prevent the tragic loss of life caused by delays in detecting heart attacks and administering urgent treatment, he added.

Regional CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Y Subramaniam, medical superintendent Dr Balakrishna, COO, Apollo Hospitals, Ramchandra, Dr N K Panigrahi, Dr Sashanka Chunduri, Dr Chakradar pedada and Dr Ravikanth were present.



