Home delivery ration hit elderly hard in Pathikonda division

Devanakonda: Despite clear guidelines from the State Government regarding doorstep delivery of ration to the elderly and differently-abled beneficiaries, the implementation at the ground level remains far from satisfactory in several mandals under the Pathikonda Division. Allegations have emerged that dealers in Tuggali, Maddikera, Jonnagiri, and Devanakonda mandals are not adhering to these crucial directives.

The government has initiated a prestigious programme aimed at streamlining ration distribution through authorized fair price shops. The programme was formally launched in the division by Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Bharat Nayak and Mandal Revenue Officers (MROs) recently, beginning from Sunday.

However, in Devanakonda mandal, several elderly citizens and differently-abled individuals continue to face significant hardships in accessing their entitled ration.

to the government’s norms, these vulnerable groups are to receive ration directly at their doorstep. Contrary to this, they are being forced to physically visit the ration shops, where they often wait for hours in discomfort, some even collapsing while waiting due to their frailty.

Adding to the woes, technical glitches such as persistent server issues are causing considerable delays in the distribution process. Beneficiaries have expressed frustration over the long wait times and the lack of basic arrangements at ration shops.

Furthermore, several cardholders have raised serious complaints about irregularities in the quantity of rice being supplied. Allegedly, dealers are using tin boxes to measure rice instead of weighing it properly, which leads to beneficiaries receiving less than their entitled share. There are also concerns that rice bags supplied from government godowns contain less than the standard weight, exacerbating the problem.

When questioned, some dealers reportedly attributed the shortfall to underweight bags being dispatched from the civil supplies godown. Revenue officials have acknowledged these concerns and promised corrective action. Beneficiaries are now urging the authorities to take immediate steps to ensure that ration is distributed fairly and that home delivery services are effectively implemented for the elderly and the disabled.

There is a growing demand from the public for stricter monitoring and accountability in the Public Distribution System (PDS), especially for those who are most dependent on government welfare. It remains to be seen how swiftly the administration responds to these pressing issues and restores the faith of beneficiaries in the ration distribution mechanism.