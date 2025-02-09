Home Guard and son found dead in Yeleru canal in Anakapalli

Live
In a heartbreaking incident reported from Tummapal in Anakapalle district, a 38-year-old home guard, Atta Jhansi, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Yeleru canal with her six-year-old son, Dinesh Karthik for the reasons yet to be ascertained.
On Friday, Jhansi and her son left their home in Kashimkota under distressing circumstances. Their bodies were recovered from the canal on Sunday, leaving family members and the community in shock and mourning.
The police have initiated an investigation into the matter, with Achyutharao currently being interrogated by the police regarding the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. Community members have voiced their sorrow, calling attention to the serious issues surrounding domestic harassment and mental health.