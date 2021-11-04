Home guards' problems will be resolved soon: Additional DG Dr Shanka Brata Bagchi

Kurnool: Home Guards Additional Director General (ADG) Dr Shanka Brata Bagchi has said that he will strive for the welfare of home guards. He said the home guards can directly inform the Additional DG over phone if they have any problems.

Addressing home guards darbar at Ved Vyas Auditorium here on Wednesday, Bagchi said the problems could be resolved at district level without further delay. If necessary, he said he would speak to the district collector.

If the problems are at higher level, the DG said he would take them to the notice of state government. He ordered the commandant to conduct awareness programmes on financial savings as several of them do not have an idea on it. He said the darbar has been convened to know the problems of home guards and added the government was extending several welfare schemes for the benefit of home guards and urged them to utilise them properly.

The home guards are a part and parcel of the police department and they were extending services on par with the police personnel, he pointed out. Responding on sanctioning of house sites for home guards, the DG said the Superintendent of Police (SP) will speak to the district collector and see that every eligible home guard would get a house site.

Prior to addressing the meeting, the DG received guard of honour from the Armed Reserve police personnel. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Additional SP Tuhin Sinha, Home Guards commandant Ram Mohan, DSPs Ravindra Reddy, Iliyaz Basha, Armed Reserve (AR) Reserve Inspectors, VS Ramana, Surendra Reddy, Sudhakar, home guards Reserve Sub Inspector Vijaya Narasimhulu and home guards were present in the programme.