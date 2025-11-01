Home Minister reaches out to flood victims

Anakapalli: Home and Disaster Management Minister Vangalapudi Anitha assured that the State Government will provide all possible assistance to the flood victims.

On Friday, the Minister made a door-to-door visit at Bangarammapalem village of Payakaraopeta constituency, enquired about the welfare of the people and distributed government-sanctioned essential commodities to the cyclone victims.

When the minister interacted with B Masenamma, V Rajamma and M Satthiyyamma and extended financial assistance from her own funds as they are economically in a poor condition. The minister instructed the officials to grant pucca houses to Masenamma, Rajamma, andSatthiyyyamma. The villagers said that they were facing difficulties due to the NAOB wall, and the Home Minister instructed the officials to immediately resolve the problem without causing any inconvenience to the people.Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh were able to prevent loss of life and property due to continuous monitoring. In the wake of Montha cyclone, they alerted people and prepared an action plan for the government machinery to be wary of the dangers.

The minister said that a road will be laid in Bangarammapalem village in 15 days and that government assistance will be provided to fishermen and others in fishing villages.

Anitha said that the process of drying fish through solar panels will be launched as a pilot project with DWCRA women in the village. Further, she mentioned that orders will be issued to the authorities to immediately grant pucca houses to the victims, who lost their buildings due to the cyclone. The Minister mentioned that other problems in Bangarammapalem village will also be resolved at the earliest. Meanwhile, she also visited a few villages of Elamanchili constituency and gave confidence to the cyclone victims.

She travelled on a two-wheeler to remote villages along with MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar where they could not go on a four-wheeler.