Home minister stresses on forming emergency teams in villages

Visakhapatnam: State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said that by forming emergency teams in every village with five members and providing them adequate training in taking rescue measures during natural calamities, there will be more chances of saving lives and properties in respective villages.

Holding a video conference here on Tuesday, the minister directed the district collectors, superintendent of police and officials concerned to stay alert during natural calamities and act responsibly while undertaking rescue and relief operations.

She said that quick measures should be taken to avoid any loss of life or property damage in times of calamities. The minister said that technology should be used to detect the calamities in advance and avoid human and property loss.

On Tuesday, she reviewed the losses caused in the recent rains and relief measures undertaken with the concerned department officials.

She stated that in the last 15 days, two cyclones have hit Andhra Pradesh and heavy rains were witnessed on 8th and 9th of this month.

She said that during the rainy season, district collectors should review the status of reservoirs in the districts with officials of the irrigation department.

She also directed the collectors to review the strength of reservoir gates from time-to-time and take up repair works in case they are non-functioning and damaged as soon as possible. Special attention should be paid to such matters and required assessment reports should be submitted to the government, she informed.

Further, Anitha advised the collectors that by gathering advance information from the neighbouring states during heavy rains, it would be more helpful to evacuate the people in the flooded and catchment areas of the districts to safe zones.

She opined that apart from preventing fishermen from going for hunting during adverse conditions, steps should be taken to use boats of the fishermen along with the NDRF and SDRF teams in taking rescue operations.

Anitha advised the district officials that permanent toll free and landline numbers should be set up at control rooms in every district and mandal centres.

District collector MN Harendhira Prasad, Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi, Joint Commissioner of Police K Fakeerappa, Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok, District Revenue Officer K Mohan Kumar were present.