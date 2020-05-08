Home Ministry Clarifies On Second Leak At Vizag Polymers Plant

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a clarification stating that reports of a second leak at the LG Polymers factory in Vizag was a small technical leak which was necessary to bring the container in control. MHA clarified that the leak has since been controlled and that the process of neutralisation was on. It concluded that the situation was under control.

There were reports that early morning on Friday, a day after the first leakage which claimed 11 lives, vapours were seen coming out of the LG Polymers factory triggering a fresh round of panic. More than 200 people suffering from breathing difficulties, had been hospitalised on Thursday.

Local residents started coming out on Friday morning driven by fear that a similar gas was emanating from the factory once again, media reports said.

The Andhra Pradesh government had sought defusing material from Gujarat to neutralise the toxic effects of the industrial gas. A special aircraft with an NDRF team carrying 500 kg of the defusing material has reached Visakhapatnam.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) is said to have taken cognizance of the gas leak at the LG Polymers plant at Visakhapatnam. Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel will head the bench which will take up the matter related to the leakage of gas at the LG Polymers plant on Friday.