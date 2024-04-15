Honesty and Commitment at the Core of YCP Philosophy, says KK Raju

Live
Visakhapatnam Constituency's MLA Candidate, Shri KK Raju, emphasized the importance of honest commitment as the foundation of the YSR Congress party's philosophy.
Visakhapatnam Constituency's MLA Candidate, Shri KK Raju, emphasized the importance of honest commitment as the foundation of the YSR Congress party's philosophy. Today, Raju inaugurated an election office at the main road of Seethamma Peta in the 25th Ward range, under the guidance of Ward Corporator Saripilli Govind.
During the inauguration, Raju reflected on Chief Minister Shri YS Jaganmohan Reddy's dedication to adhering to principles and working towards public welfare. He highlighted the need to stay vigilant against attacks from individuals driven by selfish interests during the election season.
The event was attended by VKPCPIR Chairman North Constituency Election Observers, Mr. Chokkakula Venkatarao, GVMC Floor Leader North Constituency Election Observers, Banala Srinivasa Rao, as well as other senior leaders and party members. The presence of women, spiritual leaders, and activists added to the vibrant atmosphere of the program.
Raju's message of honesty and commitment resonated with the audience, reaffirming the YSR Congress party's steadfast dedication to serving the people and upholding ethical values.