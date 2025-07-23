Hospitals and welfare hostels to be developed with CSR funds

Visakhapatnam: District collector MN Harendhira Prasad directed the officials concerned to submit proposals for development works to be taken in hospitals and welfare hostels across the district.

Speaking at a meeting held with superintendents of various hospitals, officials from education and welfare department and college principals here on Tuesday, he directed the officials to provide better services to the people and that basic needs required for the institutions and hospitals should be identified and brought to his notice.

The officials were instructed to submit reports related to critical services. The DM&HO, KGH Administrator, chest, mental care, eye hospital, Victoria, ENT, RCD Hospital superintendents reported various issues to the collector. They requested the District Collector to provide labs, ramps and drinking water facilities.

Requirements of hydraulic operation tables, LED lights, elevators, power backup system, CCTV cameras, roads, parking sheds, RO plants, and modern medical equipment were highlighted on the occasion.

Later, officials of the primary and higher education department, welfare department explained their requirements to Harendhira Prasad. They requested that special tutors should be appointed to train and teach the students on basics in the hostels. Also, the requirement of a playground was brought to the fore.

Addressing their concerns, the collector assured that meeting halls, toilets, and extra classrooms, CCTVs in girls’ hostels, roti-makers for a few hostels will be provided. Repair works need to be carried out in a few Anganwadi centres, he underlined.

Responding to their issues, the collector mentioned that immediate assistance will be provided for essential services. Special focus would be paid to provide basic facilities in hospitals and hostels with the support of CSR funds from various companies, he said.

He instructed the KGH Administrator to allocate one of their ambulances to the ENT hospital at the earliest.

Further, Harendhira Prasad mentioned that steps will be taken to construct and make a working women's hostel available for the convenience of PG students in Chest, ENT Hospital and Government Hospital for Mental Care. He informed that proposed additional dialysis units in KGH would be facilitated soon.

The proposals related to the utilisation of CSR funds and development works were reviewed in detail. The collector directed the medical officials to participate in achieving the Swarnandhra Vision @ 2047 goal.