Host of events lined up for children in summer vacay

Visakhapatnam: As summer vacation begins, educational institutions are charting out camps to suit children of all age groups. From sports to indoor entertainment and adventurous activities, institutions are engaging children in a host of events centred on their interest.

Helping children to make the most of holiday time, some of the schools commenced summer camps, while others organised short term camps.

In government schools, yoga summer camps have commenced. As a part of it, 107 schools across the state are facilitating free training to students in a variety of yoga asanas and encouraging them to follow a healthy lifestyle.

With a special focus on inculcating human values, Sri Sathya Sai Mandir, Ukkunagaram, organised a free summer camp. Participants were taught about time management skills, importance of prayers, compliance to traffic discipline and safety measures, experiential learning through stories and games, among others.

Combining sports, games, calligraphy, music, dance and theatre arts apart from assorted art classes and mathematics-honing sessions, Visakha Valley School has embarked on 'Summer Splendour – Summer Camp 2022'. It will continue till May 20. There is something to zero in for those studying from UKG to Class XII at the camp as dedicated coaches and trainers will guide the participants in a variety of activities. "For students, vacation time means fun. Although it is time to relax, rejuvenate and unwind, summer holidays also provide a platform to pick up fresh skills and hone the existing ones," opines Dr. Eshwari Prabhakar, Principal of Visakha Valley School.

To bring students closer to wildlife and educate them on the importance of it, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) is hosting a summer camp from May 23 to June 2 for those aged between five and 18 years.

The camp will be held in two batches –from May 23 to 27 for five to 11 years old children and again from May 29 to June 2 for those aged from 12 to 18 years. Students will be imparted on the animal world, management of animals at the zoo, butterfly rearing, etc. Applications for the camp can be filled through an online portal by logging on to the official website www.vizagzoo.com and the last date to submit an application is May 20. A souvenir kit will be given to the registered participants. For registration details, one can contact 9441130894 or 9440810213.