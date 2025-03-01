Hoteliers thank CM for promoting tourism

Vijayawada: R V Swamy, president of AP Hotels Association, thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the proposals to develop tourism across the State.

He said in a statement here on Friday that the State government’s AP Tourism Policy 2024-29 has given industry status to the tourism sector.

The proposal to give green leaf rating to the hotels which maintain standards is a welcome step. He recalled that the Rushikonda beach retained the prestigious Blue Flag certification for its environment standards. The iconic projects like Akhanda Godavari and Gandikota tourism would take the State to the top tourist destination.

The green leaf ratings to the lodges and other hospitality services would help improve the tourist footfall. The proposals to provide concessions in the GST, Energy and registration charges for hotels would help the hotels to survive. The proposal to give incentives to the newly-established hotels would help the growth of tourism sector. Swamy said that allocation of Rs 469 crore for Youth, Tourism and Culture department and half of it to the tourism sector was a welcome move.