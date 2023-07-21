Hotels cooperate with corporation in making city plastic-free

Visakhapatnam: The cooperation of hotels in the city is required for Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for environmental protection and pollution control, said Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari.



Presenting appreciation certificates to the representatives of star hotels for contributing to preventing single use plastic here on Friday, the Mayor said according to Swachh Bharat Mission guidelines and Plastic Waste Management rules, Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has taken a number of steps to control plastic across the district.

As a part of it, the GVMC officials conducted inspections in star hotels on various aspects, including plastic control measures, sanitation management and solid waste management, she mentioned.

The Mayor stated that Eco-friendly Vizag certifications were given to the management who follow the best standards.

The appreciation certificates were given to the representatives of Novotel, Radisson Blu, Grand Bay, Gateway, The Park, Dolphin, Four Points, among others, in the city.

Also, the Mayor appealed to small, medium and big hoteliers to avoid single use plastic and assured them support towards this direction