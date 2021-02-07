House Arrest : Govt to move HC over SEC orders says Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Assembly Privilege Committee Chairman Kakani Govardhan Reddy came down heavily on the State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar for directing to confine the Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to home.

Interacting with the media here on Saturday, he said they would approach the court for justice if the SEC refuses to roll back the orders.

"It is very unfortunate that the State Election Commissioner had taken such a hasty decision ridiculing the democracy. The SEC's controversial decision will create bad image among the public on the government.

It is an undemocratic act attempting to restrain the Minister. Ramesh Kumar has been taking action beyond his powers," said Govardhan Reddy.

He said the High Court had also found fault with the attitude of the SEC for introducing an app for elections in the state. Kakani also condemned orders of SEC directing the district administration to uphold the unanimous elections in the state.